David "Pete" Johnson, age 86, died August 19, 2019 at his home in Mt. Airy, MD. He was the widower of Lois Johnson. They shared a lifetime together.
Born in Dayton, MD, he was the son of Lorenzo and Lula Johnson. He graduated Sherwood High School in 1953.
He joined the Army after high school and served as a radar operator in New York Harbor, and played baseball for the Army.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Maryland to start his family and began his career in the postal service. He retired from the US Postal service at the age of 55.
He was a member of the W.V. Breeders Assoc. and a U.S. postal service gold card recipient.
He enjoyed training race horses, spending time with great grandchildren, working with his son, and watching sporting events. He was frequently seen around town in his Redskins or Orioles jackets.
He is survived by two children, David Walter Johnson of Mt. Airy, and Lois "Jody" Johnson of Boonsboro, 6 grandchildren, Michelle Albritton, Kristina Johnson, Lee Myers, David "Walt" Johnson Jr., Jeff Myers, Marianne Mullinix, and 17 great grandchildren, a sister Alverta Sullivan, and two brothers Mickey Johnson and Eddy Johnson.
Family and friends may visit the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882, Thursday, August 22 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be Friday, August 23 at 10am, located at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home. Interment in White Post, VA.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019