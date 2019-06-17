Mr. David Paul Knohl, 76, of Rocky Ridge, passed away at home on Saturday, June 15th surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Sheree Knohl, his wife of 33 years.



Born July 10, 1942 in Brooklyn, NYC, David was the son of the late Abraham and Gertrude Knohl. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and was stationed at the Patuxent Naval Air Base. David loved life; he was most happy when surrounded by family and friends at his favorite place - Camp David II.



In addition to his loving wife, David is survived by his three daughters, Johanna Nazario (Mitch), Frances Cheever Pinchuk (Sergey), and Donna Lee (Andrew); six grandchildren, Candace, Jason, Alexander, Jesse, Mason, and Sara; three great-grandchildren, Ariana, Vincent, and Xavier.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5 - 7 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will take place at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 20th. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 17 to June 18, 2019