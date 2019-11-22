|
David Allen Lantz Sr., 53 of Quincy, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Manor Care in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Born March 21, 1966 in Frederick, Maryland he was the son of Shirley (Foland) & the late Ivan Lantz.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, baseball especially the New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings. Dave was employed with Service Tire. 20 years
Surviving is his wife Jill; sons David Lantz Jr, Josh Lantz & Fiance Emily Mitchell, Chase Smith & Bonnie, daughter Caitlin McCoy & Travis; brothers Ivan Lantz, James Lantz; sisters Robin Keeny, Patricia Clem, Teresa Thomas & Daniel, grandchildren Tyler Lantz, Abbigail Lantz, Molly Bosko, Les Sabine, Tyler Huffman, Cheyanne Huffman; first wife Barbara Biser Lantz and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends may call on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Rest Haven Funeral Chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway Frederick, MD from 10 AM to 12PM with funeral services promptly following. Pastor Sam Martz officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Dave's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019