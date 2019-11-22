Home

POWERED BY

Services
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rest Haven Funeral Chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rest Haven Funeral Chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lantz Sr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lantz Sr. Obituary
David Allen Lantz Sr., 53 of Quincy, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Manor Care in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Born March 21, 1966 in Frederick, Maryland he was the son of Shirley (Foland) & the late Ivan Lantz.

He was an avid outdoorsman enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, baseball especially the New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings. Dave was employed with Service Tire. 20 years

Surviving is his wife Jill; sons David Lantz Jr, Josh Lantz & Fiance Emily Mitchell, Chase Smith & Bonnie, daughter Caitlin McCoy & Travis; brothers Ivan Lantz, James Lantz; sisters Robin Keeny, Patricia Clem, Teresa Thomas & Daniel, grandchildren Tyler Lantz, Abbigail Lantz, Molly Bosko, Les Sabine, Tyler Huffman, Cheyanne Huffman; first wife Barbara Biser Lantz and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Rest Haven Funeral Chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway Frederick, MD from 10 AM to 12PM with funeral services promptly following. Pastor Sam Martz officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Dave's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -