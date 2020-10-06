David Leslie Cage, age 75, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 with his wife by his side in Orange Park, Florida. He had battled Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia for the past 25 years. Born on December 21, 1944 in Brunswick, Maryland. He was the only child of the late Jack and Jane Cage.



David moved from Fairmont, WVA early in his senior year to Brunswick, MD where he graduated from Brunswick High School class of 1963 where he made many life-long friends". He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965-1971. He was employed in 1966 with the B & O Railroad in Brunswick, Maryland working as a Clerk and then later as a Crew Dispatcher until his retirement in 2005. He was transferred to Jacksonville, Florida in 1988 by CSX ... a heartbreaking move away from extended family and a loving church family. He worked for the railroad for 38 years. David was a former member of Faith Baptist Church, Petersville, Maryland where he had made a profession of faith in May, 1987. For the past 15 years he has attended First Baptist Church, Middleburg, FL



David was a very nostalgic man and loved watching old TV shows from the 50s and 60s. He loved telling stories from the past to anyone who would listen about his childhood days growing up in Brunswick, MD, Cumberland, MD, Fairmont WVA and McMechen, WVA and working on the railroad. Even as this disease progressed his mind was always back at work on the railroad. He was a very talented artist throughout High School and his drawings were displayed in his room throughout his illness where he had a chance to talk about them with visitors.



He had a passion for Classic Car Shows. Every Saturday night you could find him at local car show somewhere in Jacksonville. He was an avid fan of Chet Atkins since the age of 12 and had collected every album he had made. In his younger years he enjoyed roller skating and was quite good with all of the fancy footwork. Back in the mid 80's he enjoyed running 5K races with his daughter, Jenifer. He loved the Washington Redskins. You could find him every Sunday cheering on his favorite football team. He loved watching the game with his daughter Jenifer. Jenifer was a devoted daughter throughout his illness taking him on "road trips" back home from dash cams posted on YouTube thru Roku, getting him his favorite Frosty's from Wendy's and eating out at various restaurants when he was able. His whole face would light up when she was around. As often as possible she would pick him up and take him to her house for the day. He loved his granddaughter, Lauren who he loved to video tape when she was little, used to drive her back and forth to school. She brought so much joy to his retirement years. David and his wife Kathy loved exploring small towns in both Maryland and Florida and visiting yard sales, flea markets and antique shops and finding sentimental treasures.



He was very much a family oriented man ... immediate and extended. He loved each of them deeply often calling them just to chat. Family gatherings were a special time of food and laughter. He was a simple old fashioned man who especially enjoyed home cooking. Especially recipes passed down through the years from both of his grandmothers, his mother and his wife. Home cooking was an expression of love. He especially enjoyed celebrating birthdays, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas with them. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Kathy Hale Cage of Orange Park, FL a daughter, Jenifer Cage of Middleburg, FL and granddaughter, Lauren Cage of Orange Park, FL and her fiance Dee Maze also of Orange Park, FL.



Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043



