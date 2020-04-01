Home

David Lloyd Connelly


1938 - 2020
David Lloyd Connelly Obituary
David Lloyd Connelly, 81, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Monrovia, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of the late Esther Frances "Fran" Connelly.

Born April 24, 1938 in Rockville, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie Connelly

He was a 30-year employee of Montgomery County Tree Department, a kind and gentle man that will be deeply loved missed by everyone.

Surviving him are two children: his son David Timothy Connelly, and daughter Wanda Connelly Lamari; son-in-law Cary Lamari, three grandchildren: Timothy Lloyd Connelly, David Lamari, Nicole Frances Rose Lamari and a great grandson Ford Calvin Lamari; brother Allen Connelly, and sisters Patricia Rodgers and Sandi Connelly

Due to current CDC regulations there will be no viewing, and private graveside services and interment will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, Md.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
