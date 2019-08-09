|
|
David M. Raver, 83, passed away peacefully on August 8. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, grandchildren, great-grandson, great-grand puppies, nieces, nephews, and a host of additional relatives and friends. His strong 'character', which is fondly remembered by all, included a sense of adventure, lightheartedness, and a passion for nature.
Memorial donations can be made to Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington DC 20010.
A celebration of life will be planned during the upcoming months.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019