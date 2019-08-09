Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Tribute Funeral & Cremation Center
1040 ROCKVILLE PIKE
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 545-0960
For more information about
David Raver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Raver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Raver


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Raver Obituary
David M. Raver, 83, passed away peacefully on August 8. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, grandchildren, great-grandson, great-grand puppies, nieces, nephews, and a host of additional relatives and friends. His strong 'character', which is fondly remembered by all, included a sense of adventure, lightheartedness, and a passion for nature.

Memorial donations can be made to Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington DC 20010.

A celebration of life will be planned during the upcoming months.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now