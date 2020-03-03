|
|
David Eugene Morris, 37, of Union Bridge, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born December 6, 1982 in Frederick. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Morris, Sr., grandmother, Norma Loy, grandfathers Dicky Moten, Roy D. Loy II, and his uncle, Mike Moten. David (also known as "Soup" to many) was a loving and caring person. He loved to help older people in their yards; he was very soft-spoken and mannerly to all that knew him. He was a country boy at heart. He loved to play with everyone's ears.
David is survived by his siblings, James Morris, Jr., Reginald Myers, Jr., and Heaven Myers & husband Kenneth; his three sons, Davion, Draydin, and Xavier and his lovely companion of 7 years, Erin Davis and her three daughters he adored; he also leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Donna Nichols and his stepdad Allen Nichols who loves him endlessly; his grandmother, Henrietta Moten; four uncles, Darrin Loy, Roy Loy III, Edward Moten and Charles Moten; three aunts, Misty Loy, Kathy Moten and Elaine Moten, as well as other family and friends.
A very special thanks to Darrin and Melinda Loy for their great help, generosity and support, being there from beginning to end for David. David loved and respected his uncle Darrin Loy dearly. A very grateful thanks to Mr. & Mrs. George & Naomi Davis for their love and support of David in his final years with their daughter Erin. David will be missed by all, especially that little smirk he would have on his face.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 5th at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-david-morris?member=3779224&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2Binvitesupporters
RIP David Eugene. You're finally free! Fly with the Angels!
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020