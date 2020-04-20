|
David Alexander Nix, 31, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Frederick.
Born August 13, 1988 in Columbia, Maryland he was the son of Barry W. and Debbie E. Sprinsock Nix.
He was living his best life in Frederick surrounded by friends and loved ones. David never met a stranger and enjoyed music, coffee, time with friends, new adventures and making others laugh.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his sister Sean Nix Amereihn, his nephew Nathan, Aunts Rita Manis, Nancy Aley, Randi Jenkins, Susie Sprinsock Smith; Grandmothers Marilyn Barnes and Diana Sprinsock. Preceded in death by grandfathers Robert Barnes and Gus Sprinsock.
Funeral services and internment were handled by the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg and were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to jamesplaceinc.org.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020