David Lloyd Nycum, 63, of Hagerstown, MD, left this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA. He was a loving husband and gentle soul who lived life fully and completely, putting his entire self into everything he did. David was kind and giving to everyone he met. He was a true kid at heart with an infectious laugh and ready smile that lit up a room.
Born Monday, November 19, 1956, in Hagerstown, MD, David was the son of the late Robert Earlston Nycum and the late Doris Ann (Jack) Nycum.
David retired in 2014 from Applied Industrial Technologies in Frederick, MD, after 38 years in the industry. He was honored with many awards for his service, dedication to his profession, and work with his clients. David was a long-time member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Hagerstown, where he served on numerous committees and in various ministries. In January he became a regular attendee at Hagerstown Church of the Brethren. David was a member of Antietam Exchange Club for several years and a current member of Waynesboro Country Club.
David loved sports. He was a competitive athlete, and his passion in recent years was pickleball. He was a coach as well as an avid player. He competed in many tournaments and won medals in practically all of them, qualifying twice for the National Senior Olympics. David also was extremely active in the Hagerstown YMCA and in the Emerald Pointe Community, where he resided with his wife, Debbie.
David was a man who thoroughly enjoyed his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Debra W. Nycum; two brothers, Gary A. Nycum and wife Michele of North Beach, MD, and Scott R. Nycum of Denver, NC; sister, Angel A. Fitzwater and husband Chad of Moorefield, WV; beloved cousin, Cheryl A. Frame and husband Tom of Williamsport, MD; Brother-in-Law, Rob L. Wetzel and wife Toni of Rohrersville, MD; Brother-in-Law, Randy L. Wetzel and wife Lori of Hagerstown, MD; Mother-in-Law, Pauline E. Wetzel of Boonsboro, MD; Step Mother-in-Law, Barbara B. Wetzel of Boonsboro, MD; cousin Shauna L. Schatz and husband Joe of Fairfax, VA; cousin Kari A. Heimberger and husband Shane of Hagerstown, MD; two aunts and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Twyla Rowe and The Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Robison officiating. To view the graveside service live, use the following link.
A celebration of David's life is planned for the fall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hagerstown YMCA, 1100 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, 21742.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com