David Robb
On December 1, 2020, David Larkin Robb of Frederick, Maryland passed away at the age of 85 after a short battle with COVID-19. He was originally from Buffalo, NY, spent many years enjoying retirement in Amelia Island, FL before moving to Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide S. Robb. Father of Larkin B. Broden (Christopher), and Adelaide S. Gaillard (William). Grandfather of Jonathan R. Gaillard (Aveline) and Schuyler L. Gaillard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For donation information and online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
