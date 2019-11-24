|
|
David Roy Taverner, 66, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Born on June 7, 1953, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Taverner, Sr. and Charlotte (Schaffer) Taverner.
Dave attended the Brooks Institute and earned his degree in Industrial Photography. He worked for many years for Bechtel Corporation photographing the construction for quality control of power plants as they were being built. He changed careers in the 1990s, becoming a computer network operator for Thompson Financial.
Dave had a love for cave exploring and did most of his caving in West Virginia. He joined the National Speleological Society and was a Life Member. He was a member of the Potomac Speleological Club based in Washington. His passion for caving led him to attend the Old Timer's Reunion for many years, an annual gathering of cavers, over the Labor Day weekend.
He is survived by brother, Tim Taverner of Ijamsville, nieces, Amy Griner Gaskin (Jim), Chrissy Lucacs (Steve) and Aileen Felton (Mike); nephew, Andrew Taverner (Amy). Dave will be remembered by dear friends, Karen and Jerry Freeman. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Ernest W. Taverner, Jr. and sister Rosemary Taverner Baker.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019