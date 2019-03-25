David Paul Sayler, 92, of Thurmont, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Ruth Green Sayler whom he married in June 1949.



Born June 26, 1926 in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Florence (Fisher) Sayler.



David was a member of Thurmont United Methodist Church in Thurmont. He worked at Frederick Trading Company and later became co-owner of Frederick News Agency. Additionally, he was a veteran of the Korean War serving in Hokkaido Japan.



David is survived by his wife Ruth, many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as a sister-in-law, Ruth Snyder Sayler. David was the last of his immediate family, pre-deceased by brothers Merle, Harry, Raymond, Roy and Calvin Sayler, and sisters Mildred Brantner, Mary Jester, Kathryn Beall, Helen Eaves, and Marguerite Martin.



Mrs. Sayler would like to thank caregivers Joyce Marshall, Lydia Kelly, and Irene Miller; niece Diane Green Chamberlin and husband Robert; as well as the staff of Home Care Assistance, St. Joseph Ministries and Hospice of Frederick County for the wonderful comfort and care given to David.



The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Homes with Pastor Robert Hunter and Paster Chris Suerdieck officiating.



Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery. Following graveside services, friends and family are invited to return to the social hall of Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont for lunch.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Thurmont Food Bank, 10 Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.



Online condolences may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019