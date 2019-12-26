|
David Kham Simmanakhot, 67, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at High Point Medical Center.
Born September 5, 1952, in Laos, he was a son of the late Nane Simmanakhot and the late Bounma Simmanakhot. In December 1979, the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick, Maryland sponsored the family whom then resided in the original Parish House. He was a member of the MTL Matairlao Foundation, INC.
He is survived by his wife Phet Khamphoumy of the home; son, Thomas Simmanakhot; daughters, Phouvieng Via Jett and husband Bruce of Maryland, Kianethong Shifflett and husband David of Jefferson, Maryland, Christina Simmanakhot of Jamestown; brothers, Pheuy Simmanakhot, and Khamphomy Simmanakhot; sisters, Phinh Simmanakhot, and Pheuang Simmanakhot, eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Khampho Simmanakhot; brother, Kee Simmanakhot; and sister, Phuay Simmanakhot.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the gathering room of Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, North Carolina is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019