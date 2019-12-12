Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Department
22 North Main Street
Smithsburg, MD
David T. Barger


1958 - 2019
David T. Barger Obituary
David T Barger, 61, of Frederick died suddenly on Tuesday, December 10th, of a pulmonary embolism. Dave was born November 26th, 1958 in Cumberland Maryland to the late Joby and Pat Barger.

Dave was employed as a superintendent by Security Vault Works, Laurel, Maryland. Dave enjoyed yard sailing, antiquing and decorating for the holidays. He especially looked forward to the annual camping trip on Memorial Day with family and friends at Granite Hill. He loved reading ghost stories and visiting haunted places.

Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years, Liz Harbaugh Barger, his two daughters Jenny Barger and Mo Zidek and husband Adam, his beloved granddaughters who were the joys of his life Chloe Barger, Devyn and Jordyn Zidek. He is also survived by his siblings Greg, Jim and Cathy and their respective families.

He was predeceased by his brother Steve, nephew Brian and mother-in-aw Mert.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11 a.m. at the Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Department, 22 North Main Street, Smithsburg Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Liz Barger, 13325 Wolfsville Rd, Smithsburg, Maryland 21784 to establish a scholarship fund for his granddaughters.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
