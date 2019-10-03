|
|
David R. Warfield, 87, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed away peacefully from this life after a long illness on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Born on June 23, 1932, in Lisbon, MD, he was the son of the late Bernard D. Warfield and Josephine D. (De-Unger) Warfield of Howard County, MD. He was the ninth of ten children. Born on a 240 acre family farm referred to as "Brick House Farm", he and his siblings worked to manage daily life caring for the land and the livestock on the farm. Learning from the many manual farm tasks he eventually transitioned his skills to the new farm equipment of the changing farming practices of the time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mency Ann (Fairbairn) Warfield.
Mr. Warfiled graduated Lisbon High School he continued to work on the family farm and worked at Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company. He later attended Indiana Technical College and Capital Radio Engineering Institute majoring in Electronic Engineering.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. He also attended the Advance Pilot School at Laredo Air Force Base in Laredo, Texas. Graduating in 1954 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant after training in New York, Texas, Georgia and Nevada. Most of his enlisted service was at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia where he performed his duties as a test pilot. After leaving active duty in the Air Force he served with the Air Force Troop Carrier Group at Andrews Air Force base with the Maryland Air National Guard Special Operations Group until 1975 attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. He flew many single and twin engine Jet Trainers, Rocon and fighter planes. He worked at various jobs after the service, Hydrodynamics and Racal Navigations Systems, American Instrument Company later the Decca Navigator Company. His responsibilities were in the field of electronics, with a focus on production, quality control, and sales of scientific measuring equipment and navigation equipment. In 1982 he joined Pulse Engineering Inc. in College Park, Maryland as Director of Operations where he was responsible for production of electronic communications encryption equipment, retiring in 1994. After his retirement he managed his own business where he supplied electronic equipment and parts to keep him busy. When he was not working he enjoyed keeping up on his flight hours. He made many flights in his personal Cessna 182 single engine plane visiting air shows and aviation museums around the country enjoying vintage aircrafts and visiting family members. He also enjoyed reading, researching Aircraft history, catching up with family members during regular reunions, cooking on the grill and air shows.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Debra A Warfield of Pittsburg, PA, Ellen Bachtell (Neal) of Hagerstown, MD, Scott M. Warfield of Laurel, MD; grandchildren, Ryan Schulz, Erin Johnson, Angela Love and Caitlin Warfield; great grandson, Bryce; sisters, Marie Warmenhoven of Ashburn, VA. and Barbara Feaga (Charles) of Ellicott City, MD.; brother, Donald Warfield of Woodbine, MD.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Katherine Helene Gray, 4 children were born, and ended in divorce; his son, Warren Warfield of Berkeley Springs, WV.; brothers, Bernard Warfield, John "Breck" Warfield and Richard "Dick" Warfield; sisters, Jean Culwell, Josephine Johnson and Mary Amrhein; daughter-in-law, Pamela Warfield of Berkeley Springs, WVA.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 7:00 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771 on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, Mount Airy, MD 21771 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Interment and Military Honors will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019