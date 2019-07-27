|
David Eugene Warthen, 81, of Thurmont, MD, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 20, 1938 in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Louis "Gene" and Eva (Wagerman) Warthen. He was the husband of the late Doris Marie (Stambaugh) Warthen, to whom he was married for 47 years.
Dave was a Registrar with the National Park Service in Harpers Ferry, WV for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of St. Anthony Shrine Parish in Emmitsburg, the Emmitsburg Knights of Columbus and the Francis X. Elder American Legion Post 121 in Emmitsburg. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, taking rides in the mountains, and most of all, spending time with his family. Dave was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Marie Wyatt and husband William "Chris" of Thurmont; son, Paul David Warthen and wife Ashley of Mt. Airy; sister, Monica Elder and husband Arthur of Emmitsburg; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Warthen of Fairfield, PA, Lois Late of Thurmont, and Celia Fraley and husband Carroll of Thurmont; brother-in-law, Lyman Stambaugh and wife Betty, also of Thurmont; grandchildren, Daniel Hoke and wife Lucy of Libertytown, Steven Hoke of Thurmont, Michael Hoke and wife Morgan of Sabillasville, Sara Wyatt of White Marsh, and Katherine Fields and husband Jacob of Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Michael J. Hoke Jr., Emerson Hoke, Wyatt Fields and Levi Fields; special nephew, Michael Bobanic; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife Doris, he was predeceased by siblings, John Warthen, Jeanne Bobanic and her husband Michael Bobanic, infant brother, Steven Warthen; and sister-in-law, Frances Clem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019