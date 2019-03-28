David Wayne Snoots, 59 of Hagerstown, MD passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD surrounded by family. He was born on January 25, 1960 in Frederick, MD to Billy Snoots and the late Peggy Baugher. He was of the Christian faith and a long-time truck driver of Frederick County.



He is survived by his father, Billy Snoots and wife, Pam; the mother of his children, Deborah Snoots; his children Jennifer Bresnick and husband Josh, Justin Snoots and wife Angie and Randy Snoots and wife Alicia; sister Debra Ellis; brother Brian Snoots and wife Kristy; eight grandsons and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his mother, He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Allen "Lee" Ellis.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



"And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:3 Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019