|
|
Dawn Elizabeth Rau, age 55, of Mount Airy, Maryland went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her daughter, Katie Gray, and holding the hand of her beloved husband, Keith Rau.
Dawn was born to the late Leo and Elizabeth Rezmer in Hammond, Indiana on July 1, 1964. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Robbin Rezmer. She had a huge heart and always put others needs ahead of her own. She spent several years serving and helping others as a human resource personnel and project manager. She had an eye for home decor and always made sure her home felt warm and inviting. She is dearly missed by her family and friends, who now celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.
Dawn was blessed with a close, loving family. In addition to her husband Keith of 25 years and her daughter Katie, Dawn is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Gray III. Dawn's devotion to her family and her commitment to God helped support her in her health struggles and ultimately gave her peace.
A celebration of life with be held at a future date. In lieu flowers, as an expression of sympathy, continue to spread the word of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior.
On line condolences may be shared with her family at www.molesworthwilliamd.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019