Dawn L. Hinson, 85, of Frederick, passed away on August 16. She was the wife of Joe H. Hinson, who passed away in July, 2012. They were married for 31 years. Mrs. Hinson was born in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of the late Garnett and Eva West of Martinsburg.
Dawn graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1951. She worked for Vitro Laboratories of Silver Spring, MD, which supported US Navy Contracts; one of which was the Aegis Ship building and various other projects
Dawn is survived by her daughters: Shelley Christiani and Holly Shropshire and her husband as well as five grandchildren and her stepchildren, Mark Hinson and Laura Owens. She is survived by her brother Jeffrey West of Winchester, VA and his wife, sister Rae Gladys Greer of Martinsburg and sister Diane Lindblom and husband of Cascade, MT. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Evans, Jean Petrucci, Sylvia Jonus and brother Paul L. West.
Dawn was a long time member of Harriet Chapel Episcopal Church in Thurmont, MD and a private funeral and interment will be planned for the fall at the church cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019