Dean B. Reed, age 89, of Woodbine, Maryland, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.



Born June 6, 1930 in Claiborne County, Tennessee, to Rev Clyde E. Reed and Effie Cook Reed. He was the second of seven children. He joined the Marines in August of 1950, and was discharged in April of 1958. Following that, he worked as a nurse at Springfield State Hospital until retirement. He was a life member of the .



He is survived by his loving wife Miriam Warfield Reed, one brother, E.D. Reed, and one sister, Barbara Beall. In addition, he is survived by one daughter, Linda K.; and three sons and their spouses, Gary and Beverly, Robert and Linda B., and John and Christi. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. 20872. Rev. Kim Gee will officiate. Interment will immediately follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the .



