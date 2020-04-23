Home

Dean Edward Eastlake, 75, of Chincoteague Island, VA formerly of Frederick County, MD passed away on April 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Johnstown, PA on February 14, 1945 to the late Ralph and Rosella (Smith) Eastlake.

He was a member of American Legion Post #159. He attended Christ United Methodist Church on Chincoteague Island, VA.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Eastlake-Gorman and her husband Bill of Smithsburg, MD; two sons, Dean Edward Eastlake, Jr. and his wife Betty of Ijamsville, MD, Michael Paul Eastlake and his wife Anne of Ijamsville, MD; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Gary Eastlake of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Janice Reinholtz and her husband Fred of Loganville, PA; sister-in-law, Sandy Farnsworth and her husband Ron of Chincoteague Island, VA; brother-in-law, Chuck Scheck and his wife Jackie of Milford, MI; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Radar .

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon Eastlake, and sister, Donna Knipple.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be to American Legion Post #159 PO Box 244 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
