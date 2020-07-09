Debbie Ann Hines, 61, of Hagerstown died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hagerstown Health Care Center.
Debbie was born on October 24, 1958 to Robert and Louise Hines.
She attended Parkdale High School and graduated from Frederick Community College.
She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, cooking from scratch, playing guitar and spending time with her family.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Vansteinburg; granddaughter, Emily Bare; grandsons, Jacob and Liam Vansteinburg; sisters, Robin Sadler and husband Charles, Terri Dickey, and Lori Landrum and husband, Jack; several nieces and nephews; one aunt, June Anders; two uncles, Rick Baugher and Kenny Baugher; several cousins; and her best friend, Kathy Rosenberg of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patti Hines.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 from the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at Locust Grove.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.