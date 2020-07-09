1/1
Debbie Ann Hines
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Ann Hines, 61, of Hagerstown died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hagerstown Health Care Center.

Debbie was born on October 24, 1958 to Robert and Louise Hines.

She attended Parkdale High School and graduated from Frederick Community College.

She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, cooking from scratch, playing guitar and spending time with her family.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Vansteinburg; granddaughter, Emily Bare; grandsons, Jacob and Liam Vansteinburg; sisters, Robin Sadler and husband Charles, Terri Dickey, and Lori Landrum and husband, Jack; several nieces and nephews; one aunt, June Anders; two uncles, Rick Baugher and Kenny Baugher; several cousins; and her best friend, Kathy Rosenberg of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patti Hines.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13 from the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at Locust Grove.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bast Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bast Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bast Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved