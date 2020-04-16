|
Deborah S. "Debbie" Compton, 64, of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born May 18, 1955 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M. Stull, Jr. and the late Betty L. (Michael) Stull.
Debbie was a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, caring for her pets, and spending time with her family. Her greatest passion in life was being a mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her many family members and friends.
Surviving are her son, William Edward "Eddie" Compton, Jr. and wife Tricia of Hedgesville, WV; daughter, Jessica Ketterman and fiance Ronnie Toddes of Sabillasville, MD; brothers, Michael Stull and wife Tara, and Gerald "Wayne" Stull, all of Lewistown, MD; 11 grandchildren; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and her dog Gypsy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by both sets of her grandparents; sister-in-law, Tammy Stull; and her beloved dog Mocha.
Due to the current national health crisis, services are private. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020