Deborah Ghanayem
1962 - 2020
CPO Deborah Frances Ghanayem, USCG, Ret. (Debbie) of Frederick, Maryland passed away unexpectedly at her home November 26, 2020 at the young age of 58.

She was the only daughter of the late Farid Jamil & Johnnie Mae Ghanayem. Born in Washington, DC on June 7, 1962 she lived in Hyattsville & Rockville in her early days. The family settled in Dickerson, Maryland where they were the proprietors of Dickerson Market from 1974 to 1985. Being in the family business, hard work was the foundation for her future career.

She graduated from Poolesville JR/SR High School in 1980 and attended Spartanburg Methodist College and University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in criminal justice in 1984. After a short stint being a police officer with Spartanburg & Charleston Police department she set her sights for a career with the United States Coast Guard in 1987. After completing basic training at Cape May, New Jersey, Seaman Ghanayem was deployed to her first assignment at Port Canaveral in Florida. Along her historic 22-year career in the USCG she always said that she served with some of the greatest people in her life. Her deployment included Boston MA, Charleston SC & finally ending up at in Washington DC working at The Office of Congressional Affairs. She reached the pinnacle of her career in 2005 when she was promoted to Chief Petty Officer. In 2009, she retired from USCG and went to work for the Department of Homeland Security, holding the position of Mission Support Specialist working in the Logistics Branch in the Administrative Services Division.

Her true passion in life was her family and friends. Anyone who knew Debbie knew that she "Loved" people and friendships and loved her family most of all. She was the person who would give you the shirt off her back.

She is survived by her two brothers, Daniel Farid Ghanayem and his wife Nancy M. Ghanayem of Monrovia, MD and Christopher Farid Ghanayem and his wife Kelly L. Ghanayem of Hagerstown; four nieces, Jennifer M. Lewis, Sydney M. Ghanayem, Ashley K. Kenny, and Annabella M. Kenny; four nephews, Daniel N. Ghanayem, Luke F. Ghanayem, Sean M. Nishihira, and Tyler J. Kenny; four grandnieces, Lucy Lewis, Lilya Nishirhira, Yuria Nishihira and Luana Nishihira; two grandnephews Aaron Ghanayem & Caden Ghanayem.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Communty Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Maryland. COVID-19 precautions must be observed.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 where she will be peacefully laid to rest next to her father Farid Jamil Ghanayem for eternity.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the "Coast Guard Foundation" by visiting www.coastguardfoundation.org.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
DEC
7
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
