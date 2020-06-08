Ms. Deborah Whirley Henley, 74, of Frederick, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital due to complications from cardiomyopathy.



Born May 28, 1946 in Gaithersburg, Debbie was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Jane Whirley.



Debbie is survived by three children - Leslee Henley Giovale, Lisa Henley, Michael Henley, grandchildren - Kahlil Henley and Kaela Henley, niece - Dare Baker who was like a sister.



Debbie had a beautiful, pure soul with an inner light and zest for life that drew many people to her. She lived life to its fullest and could always be found with a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Debbie was not only a beautiful woman, but she was vibrant, stylish and possessed a flare for life. Truly loved by the people fortunate enough to know her. She extended wisdom, kindness, humility, unconditional love and a non-judgmental approach that brought comfort and support to many.



Debbie was eager to learn and gain understanding, and never one to shy away from a new adventure. She spent many years living in Hawaii, basking in the beautiful beauty of the islands and its culture.



Debbie will be truly missed.



A celebration of life will be held in August.



