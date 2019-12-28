Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Deborah Higgins Obituary
Ms. Deborah Sue Higgins, 54, of Damascus, died on December 25, 2019.

Born in Washington, DC, Deborah was the daughter of the late Milton Russ and MaryLee Ragazinsky and granddaughter of the late Betty Jo Hanners. She graduated from Damascus High School, and was a trucker for much of her career. In addition to her trucking business, Deborah also owned a flower shop and a wedding venue, and was a licensed realtor.

Deborah was an active Gold Star Mother and supporter of veterans and service members and their families, visiting the Walter Reed Army Medical Center regularly. She was also an avid motorcyclist. She was passionate about her grandchildren and they were the apple of her eye.

Deborah was preceded in death by her son, LCpl. James W. Higgins, Jr. She is survived by two children, Joseph C. Higgins & wife Alison C. Meade, and Melinda Sue Layman & husband Justin Layman; siblings, Milton J. Russ III, Cynthia Adkins, William Russ, Sr., and Bobbi Sue Wynne Cline; grandchildren, Ethan and Declan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 Am - 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon on Thursday. Foot procession and interment will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's name may be made to a veterans' .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
