Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
Deborah Lee Schmidt Fraser


1950 - 2019
Deborah Lee Schmidt Fraser Obituary
Deborah Lee Schmidt Fraser, age 69 of Frederick, peacefully passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

She was born on April 11, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Conrad James Schmidt and Frances Arminta Norris Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her brother James Conrad Schmidt.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donn Alexander Fraser; her two daughters Michelle Lee Fraser and Kimberly Dawn Fraser; her nieces, Ana Schmidt, Valerie Fox, Jessica Brotherton, and Jennifer Legler; her nephews, Eric Elias, Timothy Schmidt Jr, David Fraser and Mark Fraser. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law's Janet Fraser-Pitman, Susan Fraser and Jenice Nusbaum; and her cousin Carl Norris.

She will be remembered by best friend's Lisa Brady, Linda Grove and Janet Kauffman.

Before being a devoted wife and mother, Debbie worked as a microbiology lab technician at the University of Maryland. She was fascinated with microbiology science. She moved to California in her early twenties where she met her future husband. She was also a talented cake decorator and made many character cakes for events at Hanna-Barbera Studios in Studio City, California. She was passionate about advocating and being involved in her daughter Michelle's programs and hobbies. She volunteered for 25 years with various activities at Rock Creek School, Frederick County Special Olympics and Challenger League baseball. She loved the ocean, spending time at the pool, the Beatles and the family cats Marley and Jack. She will be remembered for her humor, unconditional love, sweet, caring and generous personality.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday December 12, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Debbie's name to Tip Me Frederick, The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County or Hospice of Frederick County.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
