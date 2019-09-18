Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lynn (Ray) Jackson


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Lynn (Ray) Jackson Obituary
Deborah Lynn (Ray) Jackson (Debbie) of Germantown, MD died Monday, September 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Born April 17, 1956, she was the daughter of Christine (Biddinger) Rau and Richard Rau (Dickie).

She is survived by her sons, Troy Jackson and Allen Jackson; three grandchildren she loved dearly, Eli, Eve, and Favia; sisters, Becky Abrahams, Faye Nichols, Mary Monday, Shirley Louphan; brother, Richard (Rick) Rau; and a special niece Shelly Ferkler; also many other nieces and nephews; and friend Buddy Johnson.

She was preceded in death by sister, Dolly (Clark) Biser; brothers, James Clark, John Clark and Charles (Butch) Rau.

Debbie lived many years in Gaithersburg attending school there. Also working part-time in Diamond Drug Fountain for her mother and later for Hershey's Restaurant. For many years, she worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education at Laytonsville Elementary School as cafeteria manager and then retired to enjoy her grandchildren and family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.