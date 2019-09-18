|
Deborah Lynn (Ray) Jackson (Debbie) of Germantown, MD died Monday, September 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Born April 17, 1956, she was the daughter of Christine (Biddinger) Rau and Richard Rau (Dickie).
She is survived by her sons, Troy Jackson and Allen Jackson; three grandchildren she loved dearly, Eli, Eve, and Favia; sisters, Becky Abrahams, Faye Nichols, Mary Monday, Shirley Louphan; brother, Richard (Rick) Rau; and a special niece Shelly Ferkler; also many other nieces and nephews; and friend Buddy Johnson.
She was preceded in death by sister, Dolly (Clark) Biser; brothers, James Clark, John Clark and Charles (Butch) Rau.
Debbie lived many years in Gaithersburg attending school there. Also working part-time in Diamond Drug Fountain for her mother and later for Hershey's Restaurant. For many years, she worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education at Laytonsville Elementary School as cafeteria manager and then retired to enjoy her grandchildren and family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019