1/1
Deborah Marie "Debbie" Phelps
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Marie "Debbie" Phelps, 56 of Mt. Airy received her Angel wings Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. She was the loving wife of Donald Phelps for 28 years. Born to Jane Ethel (Anderson) Browning and the late Edward Lindsay Browning on June 29, 1964.

Debbie graduated from South Carroll High School in 1982 and started her life long career as a Cosmetologist. She spent many years with Hair Impressions in Mt. Airy where she met numerous wonderful people. Debbie loved camping, the beach and spending time with family but her greatest love was with her grandchildren. Debbie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her mother and husband, Debbie is survived by two children, Crystal Fuller and husband, Joey, of Falling Waters, WV, and Chad Wilhelm and wife, Amanda, of Bristow, England; four grandchildren, Aiden and Aubrey Fuller, and Meredith and Charlie Wilhelm; three sisters, Patricia Browning and friend Tony DeLisi, Sandra Jean Long and fiance Donnie Etzler, and Mary Christiansen and husband Bob; brother-in-law, Edward Phelps and the late Dominique Phelps; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Veronica Ann Phelps and the late Willard Phelps; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends, especially those at Hair Impressions.

The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy. A celebration of Debbie's life will begin at 1 p.m.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved