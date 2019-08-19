Home

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
1951 - 2019
Deborah Peeks Obituary
Mrs. Deborah J. "Debi" Peeks, 68, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). She was the loving wife of the late Eugene A. Peeks. Born January 4, 1951 in Frederick, she was the devoted daughter of the late Charles William "Dirty" Palm and Addie Virginia "Boots" Goines Palm.

Debi was employed by Asbury United Methodist Retirement Community, as a Plan Giving Marketing Manager, where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her sister Kim, family, grandkids, traveling, living on the edge and simply having a good time. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, God mother, sister and aunt.

Debi was preceded in death by her sister Natalie A. Palm Sappington and brother Terry L. Palm. Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter Lilliane "Feather" Peeks and husband Kingston, grandchildren; Amari, Alonzo, and Aaliyah. Siblings; Charles W. "Box" Palm, Jr. and wife Alma, M. Kim Ambush and husband Leroy Jr., Todd M. Palm and wife Joy. Her loving companion, David Turner. Brother-in-law, David "Bruddie" Sappington. Sister-in-law, Jennifer "Ginger" Palm. Aunt, Betty Jean Goines, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. And her devoted nephew, Eric C. Sappington, whom she called "The son she never had". She will be remembered by a host of friends, especially Pammie Mallory, Bonnie Swann, Peggy Hill, Evelyn Harper, and warrior Bobbie Lee.

ALS also claimed the lives of her parents, brother, sister, aunt and uncle.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 9-11 am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Garden of Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
