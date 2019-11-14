|
|
Debra "Debbie" Ann Corsetti (Carpenter) of Greenbelt/College Park passed peacefully on November 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Debbie is survived by her beloved husband, Brian Rice of Frederick, MD, her daughters, Samantha (Corsetti) Harris and her son-in-law, Brian, Haley Rice, Lindsy Rice and Kayla Mericle, and her granddaughters, Riley and Sara. Debbie is also survived by her mother, Dorothy (Bartera) Chipman, her brothers, Robert (Lori) Carpenter and Jimmy (Rose) Carpenter, her sister, Judy Quinn, her niece, Amanda, and her nephew, Hunter. Reuniting with her father, Vance Carpenter and her stepfather, Don Chipman.
Debbie was born on October 14, 1966, in Tachikawa U.S. Air Force Base in Japan. She grew up in Riverdale, Maryland and graduated from Parkdale High School in 1984. She went on to attend community college followed by business school. She was dedicated to her work with Bognet Construction alongside owner and longtime friend, Jim Bognet.
Debbie showed her strength during her battle with the support of her family and friends. She was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, wife and friend. Debbie's motto was "Family First." Those who met her instantly fell in love and became a close friend. Debbie enjoyed cooking and scrap booking with her friends, and traveling to tropical places. The beach was her happy place. She grew up bowling with family and friends. As an avid Redskin Fan, it was a guarantee, that on the weekend, Debbie would be in her Redskins attire.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781.
WWW.GASCHS.COM
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019