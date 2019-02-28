Debra A. Young Kefauver, age 56, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg MD, from a long time illness. She was born April 6, 1962, to Violet (Vi) and John Young from Detour MD. She was a 1980 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. Debbie loved making crafts, and spending time with her family, especially her niece's and nephew's and her granddaughter Taya. Debbie also had a love for collecting Boyd's Bears. She was an active member in The Intersection Church, in Gettysburg PA.



She was survived by her parents Vi and John Young; sister Donna, Brenda, Lori and Karen; her step children Keisha and Allen; grandchildren Taya, Gavin, Logan and Jaxson; nieces and nephews A.J., Bradley, Tyler, Taylor, Nicole, Lindsey, LeAnne, Josh, and Jacob; great nieces and great nephews Dalton, Noah, Brianna, Olivia, Maci, Robbie, Dominic, and Josh



The family would like to thank the staff at Joseph's Ministries for all the time and love they gave taking care of Debbie over the years. A private memorial will be held for Debbie. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019