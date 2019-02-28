Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kefauver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Young Kefauver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra A. Young Kefauver Obituary
Debra A. Young Kefauver, age 56, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg MD, from a long time illness. She was born April 6, 1962, to Violet (Vi) and John Young from Detour MD. She was a 1980 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. Debbie loved making crafts, and spending time with her family, especially her niece's and nephew's and her granddaughter Taya. Debbie also had a love for collecting Boyd's Bears. She was an active member in The Intersection Church, in Gettysburg PA.

She was survived by her parents Vi and John Young; sister Donna, Brenda, Lori and Karen; her step children Keisha and Allen; grandchildren Taya, Gavin, Logan and Jaxson; nieces and nephews A.J., Bradley, Tyler, Taylor, Nicole, Lindsey, LeAnne, Josh, and Jacob; great nieces and great nephews Dalton, Noah, Brianna, Olivia, Maci, Robbie, Dominic, and Josh

The family would like to thank the staff at Joseph's Ministries for all the time and love they gave taking care of Debbie over the years. A private memorial will be held for Debbie.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.