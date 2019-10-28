|
Debra Renee Musselman, age 57, near Libertytown, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital due to complications following surgery. Born April 13, 1962 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Joy S. Musselman, Libertytown and the late Earl Albert Musselman.
Debbie enjoyed gardening, Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Dallas Cowboys football team.
In addition to her mother she is survived by children, Blaine Eader of Chicago, IL, Amanda Eader and fiance Josh Miller of Blue Ridge Summit and Allison Tighe and husband Pat of California; 3 grandchildren, Paul Hoffman, Dalton Miller and Madison Miller, all of Blue Ridge Summit and baby boy Pat on the way; siblings, Lisa Puckett and husband Tom and Jeff Musselman and wife Jane, all of Libertytown and Duane Musselman and wife Nikki of
Walkersville and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31 at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd. (Mt. Airy, MD 21771), with Pastor Greg Quintrell, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019