Deidre Lynn Weller

Deidre Lynn Weller Obituary
Deidre Lynn Weller, 55, of Ijamsville died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Mark A. Weller for the past 26 years.

Born May 20, 1964 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. Richardson and Joan Elizabeth (Shinham) Richardson.

Deidre worked as a cosmetologist for many years prior to her retirement. She took great pride in her work as a Master Colorist and Artistic Designer. She loved animals and had a fond affection for her cats. Deidre was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Jeri Richardson; a nephew, D. Maximillian Nicholson; and a half-brother, Bradley Small.

Services will be private and announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
