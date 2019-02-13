Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Delima Beavers Obituary
Delima Ellen Beavers, age 70, was born August 16, 1948 and went to be with the Lord February 7, 2019.

She was born in Norfolk, Virginia and resided for over forty years in the Frederick County portion of Mt. Airy, Maryland. She was employed for years with the phone company, Ma Bell.

She delighted in providing for those less fortunate than herself, and was known in the local community for her kindness and generosity. Her cooking and baking skills were the stuff of legend.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Beavers, her parents Charles and Eura Miller and her brother Victor Fletcher. She is survived by her sister Catherine Minick of Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her kind friends, too numerous to mention by name, who helped her over the years.

A Celebration of Delima's Life will be held on Saturday, February 16th at Noon at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick MD. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
