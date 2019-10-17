|
Della Marie Girouard passed away in the early morning of September 17th 2019. Since being diagnosed with Cushing's disease in 2013, everyday Della fought a courageous battle. Della was born in Charleston South Carolina on June 1st 1963. Her parents are the late Edward Kirby and Kiyoko Saito. Della moved around frequently through her life due to military affiliation but spent majority of her life in Okinawa Japan. She most recently resided in Woodsboro, Maryland. Della is survived by her children Ryan Girouard and Dana Girouard (Jacob Vogdes). She is also survived by her three brothers William Kirby,
Edward Kirby and Charles Kirby. Della was a very dedicated mother who devoted much of her time to raise and care for her daughter, Dana. Della's kindness and nurturing demeanor would shine through with everyone she interacted with.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 26, 2019 at FCF Church, North Bldg, 10142 Hansonville Road Frederick, MD 21702. Reception will immediately follow from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conley Cushing's Disease Fund. Checks should be made payable to The Conley Cushing's Disease Fund. PO Box 465, Hummelstown PA 17036
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019