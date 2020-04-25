Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Feeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Feeser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delmar Feeser Obituary
Delmar Harold "Sam" Feeser, 76, of Taneytown died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home, following an extended illness, surrounded by his family. Born May 11, 1943 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond Harold Feeser and Hilda Waltz Feeser and stepson of Patricia Feeser of Hanover. He was the husband of Helen Feeser, his wife of 54 years.

He owned and operated Feeser Trucking since 1970, celebrating his 50th year in business. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors, especially Massey Harris and firetrucks. He enjoyed boating and camping. He was a member of the Taneytown Fire Department and Friends of Massey Collectors Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and stepmother, are son and daughter-in- law, Raymond and Tina Feeser of Taneytown; brother, Daniel Feeser and wife Amy and sister, Kathy McMaster, all of Hanover; two grandchildren, Brittany Neal and husband Eddie of Taneytown and Brian Feeser and wife Jennifer of Littlestown; 4 great grandchildren Mitchell, Makenzie, Atley and Ali and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, David Wayne Feeser and a sister, Beverly Ann Feeser.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair, 700 Agriculture Center, Westminster, MD 21157.

The family invites you to leave a message or a memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -