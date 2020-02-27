|
Delores Myers, 86, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, MD
Born on April 12, 1933, in Maryland she was the daughter of the late Russell Burke and Helen (Runkles) Burke.
She was the wife of Elton G. Myers, Sr. her husband of 50 years. He passed away in March 23, 2001.
Delores was a humble soul who enjoyed the simple things in life. She always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed time spent with her family. She also enjoyed the occasional yelling of "Bingo" when she had the opportunity to play.
She is survived by her children, Doris Myers and her fiance, Kenley Hubble and Elton G. Myers, Jr. and his wife, Sharon; sister, Shirley Burns; brother, Kenny and Rick Burke; grandchildren, Albert and Steve Myers and Nolan, Cayden and Holden Hubble; great grandchildren, Wesley and Tyler Myers and Blake Hubble.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Marie Myers; siblings, Gene Burke and Betty Stine
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Delores's life journey will follow at 1:30 pm. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Frederick County Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020