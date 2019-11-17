|
Dennis Bernard Culler, 69, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Culler.
Born on November 19, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bernard H. Culler and Charlotte (Young) Culler. Denny was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves serving as a Spec 5. He owned and operated Gentlemen's Choice Barber Shop in Frederick, Maryland. He was a member of the Clopper-Michael American Legion in Boonsboro.
He is survived by his friend and companion, Diane Amoss and his K9 companion Ginger; brothers, Michael Culler and his late wife, Roxanne and Bruce Culler and wife Elaine; and his nieces Danielle and Emilie Culler.
Interment will be private at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Feagaville, Maryland.
By his wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD, 21740 .
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Andrea Kaleta and the ladies and gentleman of Washington County Hospice for their dedicated care.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019