Dennis N. Dalton, D.D.S., 86, of Frederick, passed away at Genesis Healthcare - Glade Valley Center on May 25, 2020.
Born January 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Blanche and Miles Dalton. He was married for 63 years to Lois Dalton, who passed away in March 2016.
Dennis served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Dental Technician in 1954. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Maryland College Park, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1961. He opened his general dentistry practice in Montgomery County in 1961 and practiced for several decades.
He served his profession with distinction and expertise, and held all elected offices of the Southern Maryland Dental Society, including a term as President from 1986-1987. He was admitted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists in 1987.
After retiring from his practice, Dennis was as a locum tenens dentist throughout the state of Maryland and served as a volunteer dentist for Mission of Mercy in Frederick and Brunswick. He had a passion for continuing education and completed many courses at Frederick Community College (FCC). His family took special pride in seeing him as the face of the FCC Institute for Learning in Retirement marketing campaigns, featuring his photos in course catalogues, print advertising and on the side of TransIT buses.
He is survived by three children in Maryland, Dennis Dalton, Silver Spring; Cynthia Dalton, New Market; and Pamela Dalton, Frederick; and two beloved grandchildren, Nicole Ruzbacki, Ashburn, Virginia and Kevin Ruzbacki, Charlotte, North Carolina. He was predeceased by three siblings, Jack Dalton, Diane Suthard and Miles Dalton, Jr.
The family is forever grateful to Genesis Healthcare - Glade Valley Center staff for the dedicated and loving care they provided for nearly eight years. The family extends special thanks to Carroll Hospice as well.
A private service will be held on Friday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Frederick Walk to End Alzheimer's online: http://act.alz.org/goto/Dalton or by mail: 1850 York Road, Suite D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
Born January 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Blanche and Miles Dalton. He was married for 63 years to Lois Dalton, who passed away in March 2016.
Dennis served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Dental Technician in 1954. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Maryland College Park, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1961. He opened his general dentistry practice in Montgomery County in 1961 and practiced for several decades.
He served his profession with distinction and expertise, and held all elected offices of the Southern Maryland Dental Society, including a term as President from 1986-1987. He was admitted as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists in 1987.
After retiring from his practice, Dennis was as a locum tenens dentist throughout the state of Maryland and served as a volunteer dentist for Mission of Mercy in Frederick and Brunswick. He had a passion for continuing education and completed many courses at Frederick Community College (FCC). His family took special pride in seeing him as the face of the FCC Institute for Learning in Retirement marketing campaigns, featuring his photos in course catalogues, print advertising and on the side of TransIT buses.
He is survived by three children in Maryland, Dennis Dalton, Silver Spring; Cynthia Dalton, New Market; and Pamela Dalton, Frederick; and two beloved grandchildren, Nicole Ruzbacki, Ashburn, Virginia and Kevin Ruzbacki, Charlotte, North Carolina. He was predeceased by three siblings, Jack Dalton, Diane Suthard and Miles Dalton, Jr.
The family is forever grateful to Genesis Healthcare - Glade Valley Center staff for the dedicated and loving care they provided for nearly eight years. The family extends special thanks to Carroll Hospice as well.
A private service will be held on Friday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Frederick Walk to End Alzheimer's online: http://act.alz.org/goto/Dalton or by mail: 1850 York Road, Suite D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.