Dennis Eugene Adcock, 63, of Frederick, Maryland passed away May 18, 2020 at Maryland University Hospital, Baltimore Maryland.
He was born on April 10, 1957 in Olney, Maryland at Montgomery General Hospital to Raymond and Linda Adcock.
He was a 1975 graduate of Damascus High School. He worked for the Maryland National Capital Park & Planning Commission for the State of Maryland.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Adcock of Pennsylvania; sisters, Carole Arapian of Arizona, Robin Pryor and husband, John of Maryland and Barbara Yeager and husband, Dennis of Pennsylvania; brother, Bruce Adcock of Maryland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In deference to the current health crisis there will be no public services at this time. There will be a grave side service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 30, 2020.