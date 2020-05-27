Dennis Eugene Adcock
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Eugene Adcock, 63, of Frederick, Maryland passed away May 18, 2020 at Maryland University Hospital, Baltimore Maryland.

He was born on April 10, 1957 in Olney, Maryland at Montgomery General Hospital to Raymond and Linda Adcock.

He was a 1975 graduate of Damascus High School. He worked for the Maryland National Capital Park & Planning Commission for the State of Maryland.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Adcock of Pennsylvania; sisters, Carole Arapian of Arizona, Robin Pryor and husband, John of Maryland and Barbara Yeager and husband, Dennis of Pennsylvania; brother, Bruce Adcock of Maryland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In deference to the current health crisis there will be no public services at this time. There will be a grave side service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick Maryland.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved