Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Fonzie" Faulkner Sr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis "Fonzie" Faulkner Sr. Obituary
Dennis James "Fonzie" Faulkner, Sr., 59, of Fairfield, PA died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Gettysburg Center Nursing in Gettysburg, PA. Born July 13, 1960 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Harold Emory and Patricia Stella (Sweeting) Faulkner. He was the husband of Laura (Kreps) Faulkner. They were together for 28 years.

Dennis owned and operated Fonzie's Towing in Fairfield. He was a member of American Legion Post 121 in Emmitsburg and the Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting antique toys, fishing, watching old westerns, football and NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Danica Patrick, and spending time with his dogs and his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Laura, are son, Dennis James Harrison of Thurmont; brother, Raymond Faulkner and wife Cindy of Emmitsburg; sisters, Catherine Haines and husband Roland of Littlestown, PA, and Denise Pernell of WV; sisters-in-law, Betty Riffle and husband David of Thurmont, and Sue Kreps and companion Frank Kwarta of Emmitsburg; brother-in-law, Patrick Kolb of Thurmont; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William, and a sister, Delores.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to the funeral home at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Download Now