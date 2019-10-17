|
|
Dennis James "Fonzie" Faulkner, Sr., 59, of Fairfield, PA died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Gettysburg Center Nursing in Gettysburg, PA. Born July 13, 1960 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Harold Emory and Patricia Stella (Sweeting) Faulkner. He was the husband of Laura (Kreps) Faulkner. They were together for 28 years.
Dennis owned and operated Fonzie's Towing in Fairfield. He was a member of American Legion Post 121 in Emmitsburg and the Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting antique toys, fishing, watching old westerns, football and NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Danica Patrick, and spending time with his dogs and his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Laura, are son, Dennis James Harrison of Thurmont; brother, Raymond Faulkner and wife Cindy of Emmitsburg; sisters, Catherine Haines and husband Roland of Littlestown, PA, and Denise Pernell of WV; sisters-in-law, Betty Riffle and husband David of Thurmont, and Sue Kreps and companion Frank Kwarta of Emmitsburg; brother-in-law, Patrick Kolb of Thurmont; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William, and a sister, Delores.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to the funeral home at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019