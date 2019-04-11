Dennis I. Snook, 69, formerly of Frederick, died peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida on April 5, 2019.



Born in Frederick, Maryland on February 16, 1950, he was the son of the late Grayson Palmer Snook and Helen Biser Snook.



Denny retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2013 and he fulfilled his dream of living among the palm trees by moving to the home he shared with loving girlfriend Jody MacKenzie, in The Villages.



Denny is survived by his daughters Nikki Martin and husband Amos Martin of Frederick; and Natalie Scolnick also of Frederick. He has three grandchildren, Logann Scolnick, Tyler Scolnick and Shyra Martin.



A graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 am at Clustered Spires Cemetery (formerly Linden Hills Cemetery) located at 400 Locust Street, Frederick, MD 21703. A celebration of Denny's life will follow from 11-2 at the American Legion located at 1450 Taney Avenue in Frederick.



Memorial contributions can be made in Denny's memory to Cornerstone Hospice & Pallative Care Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019