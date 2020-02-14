|
Dennis James Kennedy , 54 Oct 16, 1965 - Feb 7, 2020 Dennis James Kennedy, 54, of Clear Spring, MD, passed away suddenly at his home on February 7, 2020. Dennis was born in Frederick, MD to Iris L. Metz and the late Paul W. Kennedy, Sr. Dennis is survived by his mother, Iris L. Metz, step parents Thursten E. Metz, Jr and Lisa M. Kennedy, his daughter Gabrielle D. Benton and his grandchildren Kaliana B. Ecker and Elliana D. Ecker. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark S. Kennedy and Paul W. Kennedy, Jr, two sisters Tina M. Lenhart and her husband, Jerry, and Genia R. Moore, and her husband, William. He had twelve nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins that will miss him greatly. Dennis was the God parent of Tiffany M. and Ty W. Lenhart. His true love was his Harley, when he was riding he was at peace. He was always the life of the party. He also enjoyed endless nights drinking around the fire pit with his family, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed dearly in our hearts Then-Now-Forever. Rest In Peace until we met again - We Love You. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Potomac Valley Cremation Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020