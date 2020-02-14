Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potomac Valley Cremation Center
305 N Potomac St
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-5498
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis James Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis James Kennedy Obituary
Dennis James Kennedy , 54 Oct 16, 1965 - Feb 7, 2020 Dennis James Kennedy, 54, of Clear Spring, MD, passed away suddenly at his home on February 7, 2020. Dennis was born in Frederick, MD to Iris L. Metz and the late Paul W. Kennedy, Sr. Dennis is survived by his mother, Iris L. Metz, step parents Thursten E. Metz, Jr and Lisa M. Kennedy, his daughter Gabrielle D. Benton and his grandchildren Kaliana B. Ecker and Elliana D. Ecker. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark S. Kennedy and Paul W. Kennedy, Jr, two sisters Tina M. Lenhart and her husband, Jerry, and Genia R. Moore, and her husband, William. He had twelve nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins that will miss him greatly. Dennis was the God parent of Tiffany M. and Ty W. Lenhart. His true love was his Harley, when he was riding he was at peace. He was always the life of the party. He also enjoyed endless nights drinking around the fire pit with his family, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed dearly in our hearts Then-Now-Forever. Rest In Peace until we met again - We Love You. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Potomac Valley Cremation Center, Hagerstown, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -