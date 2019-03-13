|
|
Dateline: Henderson, NC
Dennis L. Kolb Sr.
Rev. Dennis Lee Kolb Sr. 69, of Warrenton, NC died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home.
Born in Fredrick, MD, he was the son of the late Anne Elizabeth Ellsrode Kolb and Robert Ellsworth Kolb III.
He was a retired farmer. He attended school in Thurmont, MD. Rev. Kolb was an ordained minister in the Pentecostal Holiness Church. In 1982, he was awarded the Young Man's Christian Association Award for his work with the youth in Maryland.
No services are currently planned.
Surviving are his wife, Bonita Carey Kolb; a daughter, Shantell Kolb, a son, Dennis L. Kolb Jr; a brother, Robert Kolb II, three sisters, Mary Jane Putman, Marlene Kolb and Lori Staub; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cassandra Kolb.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019