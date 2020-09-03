1/1
Dennis Leigh Terpening
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Leigh Terpening of Doylestown, PA and formerly of Ijamsville, MD, died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old.

Denny was the beloved husband to Mary Regina (Popp) Terpening with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Born on the family farm in Roseboom, NY, Denny was the son of the late Charles and Bertha (Brodie) Terpening.

While in the Navy, Denny was assigned to the National Security Agency of Ft. Meade, MD. This led to a long career in the computer sciences, working for the US Government and in private industry. He and Mary enjoyed traveling to Australia, Canada, and much of the beautiful USA. But Denny's heart was in his home, where he could be found doing NY Times Crossword puzzles, enjoying country tunes, watching the Orioles play baseball or playing pinochle with Mary and friends. Denny was exceptionally devoted to and proud of his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Mary, Denny will be missed by his children; Linda Rutkosky (James), Steven Terpening (Karen) and Robert Terpening (Shannon), as well as his six grandchildren, Alexandra (Adam), John, Amber, Nathaniel, Isabelle, and Samantha, and one great grandchild, Samuel.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to the PARVEE Foundation at Pine Run, 777 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.

www.fluehr.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved