Dennis Leigh Terpening of Doylestown, PA and formerly of Ijamsville, MD, died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old.Denny was the beloved husband to Mary Regina (Popp) Terpening with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.Born on the family farm in Roseboom, NY, Denny was the son of the late Charles and Bertha (Brodie) Terpening.While in the Navy, Denny was assigned to the National Security Agency of Ft. Meade, MD. This led to a long career in the computer sciences, working for the US Government and in private industry. He and Mary enjoyed traveling to Australia, Canada, and much of the beautiful USA. But Denny's heart was in his home, where he could be found doing NY Times Crossword puzzles, enjoying country tunes, watching the Orioles play baseball or playing pinochle with Mary and friends. Denny was exceptionally devoted to and proud of his children and grandchildren.In addition to his wife Mary, Denny will be missed by his children; Linda Rutkosky (James), Steven Terpening (Karen) and Robert Terpening (Shannon), as well as his six grandchildren, Alexandra (Adam), John, Amber, Nathaniel, Isabelle, and Samantha, and one great grandchild, Samuel.Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to the PARVEE Foundation at Pine Run, 777 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.