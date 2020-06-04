Dennis Eugene "Greasy" Shelton, 55, of Libertytown, died suddenly Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Born November 19, 1964 in Frederick County, he was the son of Linda Shelton of Libertytown and the late Richard Shelton.
He was a graduate of Linganore High School. Dennis was a member of the Libertyown Volunteer Fire Department, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, camping, spending time with family and helping others. Dennis worked as a plumber for 30 years with Shelton's Heating and Plumbing.
Surviving are daughter Emily Shelton and fiance Tanner Garner of Libertytown, brother Wayne Shelton and wife Lori of Mt. Airy, nephew Zach Shelton and fiancee Brooke Parker, great nephews Austin and Jason Shelton all of Mt. Pleasant. Cousins, friends and extended family also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD, 21701, with Rev. Jerry Cline officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. A limited number of people will be allowed in the chapel area, while also observing social distancing and masks are required.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.