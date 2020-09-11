Dennis "Denny" Ray Smith, 67, of Hedgesville, WV passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Born December 11, 1952 in Pleasantville, MD he was the son of the late Jacob Harrison Smith and Cora Elizabeth Kenney Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Dotti Hahn Smith; four children, Dennis Ray Smith, II and Jamie, Mechelle D. Smith, Chad W. Smith and Neal Jacob Smith and fiancee, Michelle; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, James R. Smith and Wayne D. Smith and wife, Sandy; four sisters, Barbara Anders and husband Dave, Sandy Burrows and husband, James; Diana Myers and husband, David and Donna Gregory and husband, Matt.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com